Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Unicharm stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

