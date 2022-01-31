Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Unicharm stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

