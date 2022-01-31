Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 112.6% in January

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

UNCY stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

