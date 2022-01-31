Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.0675

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $234,843.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.66 or 0.06945218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.50 or 0.99754213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00052016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00054876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006751 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

