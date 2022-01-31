United Airlines (UAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL):

1/21/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00.

1/21/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00.

1/14/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/3/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

Get United Airlines Holdings Inc alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.