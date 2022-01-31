United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.18. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after buying an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

