United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $317.77 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.55 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.17.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

