United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $324.00 at Robert W. Baird

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $366.17.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $317.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $238.55 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

