Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Shares of UTL stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 9,793.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 5,225.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

