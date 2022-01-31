US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

