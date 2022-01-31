US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $54.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

