US Bancorp DE Has $953,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry by 867.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tapestry by 96.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215,163 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 31.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,125,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

