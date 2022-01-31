US Bancorp DE Has $991,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

