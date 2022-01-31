US Bancorp DE Purchases 38 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 11.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $272.44 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.15 and its 200 day moving average is $320.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

