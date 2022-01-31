Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $33,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $94.87 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

