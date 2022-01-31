Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,073,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,670,000 after buying an additional 182,065 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.68. 604,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,430,305. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55.

