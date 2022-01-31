Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.13 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

