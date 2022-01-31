Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,910,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7,169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,110,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $412.19 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.