Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $104.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

