Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $104.55 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

