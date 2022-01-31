Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 52.7% in January

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BND stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $87.48.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.