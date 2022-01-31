Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of Veoneer stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. 1,626,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,870. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,414,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.