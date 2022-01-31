Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,128 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $201.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

