Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,111 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $3,090,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Copart by 94.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Copart by 88.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Copart by 6.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $125.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

