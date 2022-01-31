Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,407,000 after buying an additional 325,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VRSN stock opened at $211.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.42.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $289,495.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

