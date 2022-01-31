Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 384 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH opened at $100.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

