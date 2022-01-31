View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 33,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,327,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of View by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of View by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

