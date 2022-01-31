Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.57 on Monday. Viking Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

