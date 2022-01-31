Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised Vinci from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $27.14 on Friday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.