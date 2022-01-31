Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN) Insider Acquires A$29,999.99 in Stock

Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN) insider Neil Gibbins purchased 352,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.99 ($21,428.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Vintage Energy

Vintage Energy Limited acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas properties in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Block CO2019-E located in the Cooper / Eromanga Basins; GSEL 672 located in Otway Basin; and EP 126 located in Bonaparte Basin. Vintage Energy Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Goodwood, Australia.

