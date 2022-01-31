Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 113.7% in January

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.4% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 295,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

