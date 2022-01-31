Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Visteon by 221,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VC opened at $98.07 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $142.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

