Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.37 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.