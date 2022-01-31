Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $3,078,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 50,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $137.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

