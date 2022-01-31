Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €178.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €179.09 ($203.51).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR:SAE opened at €107.60 ($122.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €91.95 ($104.49) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €133.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.28.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.