Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.70% of Veeco Instruments worth $41,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

VECO opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

