Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,022 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.26% of Innospec worth $46,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $93.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.37. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. CL King lowered their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

