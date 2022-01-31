Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of Sanmina worth $31,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after acquiring an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $36.51 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

