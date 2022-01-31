Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,187 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of PAR Technology worth $57,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,987,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,089,000. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,256,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

PAR stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

