Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 2,455 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.18% of Minerals Technologies worth $27,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 535,981 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

