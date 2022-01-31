Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 5.64% of G3 VRM Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGGV. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GGGV opened at $9.99 on Monday. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

