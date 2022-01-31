Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFXA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 18,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $1,448,000.

NASDAQ:CFXA opened at $177.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.80. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $152.72 and a twelve month high of $212.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

