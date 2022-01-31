Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 600,000 Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEHAU. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,535,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHAU opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

