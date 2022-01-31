Weiss Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,420 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.15% of Post Holdings Partnering worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSPC opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Post Holdings Partnering Corp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

