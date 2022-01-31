Weiss Asset Management LP Has $5.44 Million Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,208 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.96% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVSC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after buying an additional 709,206 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC opened at $9.70 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

