Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 831,882 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 831,882 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.49% of McEwen Mining worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 1,136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 39.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 174,001 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUX. TheStreet downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.