Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.52.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,324,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

