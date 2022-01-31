Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.52.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Western Digital by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

