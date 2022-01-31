Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $19.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.35. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

