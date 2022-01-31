Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,554 shares during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands comprises approximately 0.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Whole Earth Brands worth $33,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after buying an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 12.6% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 699,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 78,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $9,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.30 million, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

