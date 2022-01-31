Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

WHLM opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

